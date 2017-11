SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Boy Scouts of America and Ingles have teamed up in Spartanburg to collect food for the hungry in an initiative named “Scouting for Food”.

The event is being held Saturday, November 11 outside of the Ingles located at 8004 Warren H Abernathy Hwy.

The collection will be going on from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. if you wish to donate any food for this cause.

Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Explorer Scouts will be on location at the Ingles store during the food drive.