Firefighter hit, killed by drunk firefighter responding to crash, police say

Published:
Colby Blake
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A volunteer firefighter was killed responding to a crash Friday night when police say another firefighter arrived drunk, hitting him and three vehicles.

It happened just before 10 p.m. along Old Highway 50 when firefighters had arrived to assist with a crash.

26-year-old Colby Blake, with Cannelburg Fire Department, also arrived to the scene after the initial response, striking the back of a truck. He went on to strike the vehicle of 27-year-old Kendall Murphy, a firefighter who had also responded to the scene and who was standing outside his car when Blake hit him. Blake ran into a third vehicle before coming to a stop.

Murphy was pronounced dead on scene.

After an investigation, it was discovered that Blake had a BAC of. 21.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving.

Blake remains in the Daviess County Jail.

