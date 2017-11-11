Gun take back event hopes to end violence

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On Saturday people came together at the site of a deadly shooting to find a way to end gun violence.

You may remember, Tyshann Rashad Smith, 28, of Spartanburg and Raymond Turner, 21, of Spartanburg were shot and killed at the Biggerstaff Grocery store in August.

Now, the community is rallying to try and get guns off the streets. Pastor Andre Tate organized an event for people to anonymously give back their guns.

Pastor Tate says they are willing to pay up to $150 in exchange for the gun.

Unfortunately for the event not one gun was taken to be traded in.

Those in attendance say they want to make their community safer and set a better example for younger generations.

Tate has plans to hold another gun take back in the future.