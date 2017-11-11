Law enforcement searching for person of interest in fatal Gaffney shooting

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Gaffney Police Department conducted a search after they found a vehicle Friday night belonging to a person of interest in a fatal shooting earlier in the week.

Gaffney Police Chief Richard Turner confirmed that law enforcement officers were searching for a person of interest in a fatal shooting on Overbrook Dr. Thursday night.

The person of interest’s car was found in an area by Hwy 18, also known as Union Hwy, Friday evening. Officers were looking in a wooded area between Hwy 18 and Edgewater Dr. for the individual.

