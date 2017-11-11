Mom put son’s hand on hot stove as punishment, police say

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – A Miami mom is behind bars after police say she burned her young son’s hand with a hot stove to teach him a lesson, local media reports.

According to a police report, Miriam Rebolledo, 29, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.

Police say she put her 6-year-old son’s hand on the stove on Wednesday as punishment for hitting other students at school.

“The defendant stated she could not take it anymore, and had to use a more extreme form of punishment to teach the child a lesson,” the report said.

NBC 6 reports Rebolledo, who is from Colombia, was admonished by a Miami judge during her appearance in bond court Friday.

“Maybe in Colombia it’s okay to take a child’s put their burning hand on the stove,” said Judge Ariana Fajardo Orshan, “In the United States it’s not, that’s not proper parenting. That is never a proper way to discipline a child.”

Rebolledo is being held on a $7,500 bond.

More stories you may like on 7News

Law enforcement searching for person of interest in fatal Gaffney shooting The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Gaffney Police Department conducted a search after they found a vehicle Friday night belonging to a…

Veterans Day Parade draws in hundreds of spectators to Columbus, NC The Annual Columbus Veterans Day Parade in North Carolina saw hundreds of people flock to Mills St. to view the event and pay respects as th…

Boy Scouts of America and Ingles collecting food for the hungry The event is being held Saturday, November 11 outside of the Ingles located at 8004 Warren H Abernathy Hwy.

Claflin Univ. student from Greenville killed in shooting A Claflin University student from Greenville is dead after being shot by his roommate at their apartment in Orangeburg County.

Hundreds of veterans in Anderson honored at annual ceremony ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Veterans Day celebrations are already underway, as people across the nation honor our local heroes. At the Richard M.…