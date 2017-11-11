NC woman used church funds to pay bills, buy items at Total Wine, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Authorities say a North Carolina woman has been charged with taking thousands of dollars from a church.

Winston-Salem police tell media outlets Barrett Isley Kenan, 48, was arrested Friday and charged with 50 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Arrest warrants say Kenan took around $20,000 from Hope Presbyterian Church since 2013.

Authorities she used the church’s debit card to pay bills and buy items at Total Wine.

Authorities started investigating in June. WFMY-TV reported that Kenan was a member of the church.

Kenan was jailed on a $15,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately known if she had an attorney.

Hope Presbyterian Reverend David Speakman released a statement to WFMY about the allegations.

The following is Speakman’s statement:

We are shocked and dismayed that a trusted employee would commit such an egregious breach of that trust. Given the seriousness of this matter, we have felt compelled to pursue justice. We are grateful for the efforts of the WSPD and the Forsyth County District Attorney’s office and have been cooperating with their investigation. Since this is a pending case, we do not feel it is appropriate to comment on the underlying facts. We have asked our congregation to pray for Barrett and her family, for healing and that this situation be redeemed for good.

Kenan was jailed on a $15,000 secured bond, according to WFMY.

More stories you may like on 7News

Law enforcement searching for person of interest in fatal Gaffney shooting The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Gaffney Police Department conducted a search after they found a vehicle Friday night belonging to a…

Veterans Day Parade draws in hundreds of spectators to Columbus, NC The Annual Columbus Veterans Day Parade in North Carolina saw hundreds of people flock to Mills St. to view the event and pay respects as th…

Boy Scouts of America and Ingles collecting food for the hungry The event is being held Saturday, November 11 outside of the Ingles located at 8004 Warren H Abernathy Hwy.

Claflin Univ. student from Greenville killed in shooting A Claflin University student from Greenville is dead after being shot by his roommate at their apartment in Orangeburg County.

Hundreds of veterans in Anderson honored at annual ceremony ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Veterans Day celebrations are already underway, as people across the nation honor our local heroes. At the Richard M.…