‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ star charged with indecently assaulting teen girl

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) – A former star of “The Dukes of Hazzard” has pleaded not guilty to charges that he indecently assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Massachusetts.

WBZ-TV reports that Tom Wopat did not speak to reporters when he left the Waltham District Court after his arraignment Friday.

A police report says Wopat allegedly hit the girl’s buttocks with his script, saying “nice butt,” while they were rehearsing for a musical he was supposed to appear in.

Wopat pleaded not guilty in August to grabbing the buttocks of an adult woman in the same musical.

Wopat’s attorney says the actor will be vindicated in court. His lawyer says the case will show Wopat has been the “subject of an overzealous investigation.”

The 66-year-old actor played Luke Duke on the popular 1980s television show.

More stories you may like on 7News

Law enforcement searching for person of interest in fatal Gaffney shooting The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Gaffney Police Department conducted a search after they found a vehicle Friday night belonging to a…

Veterans Day Parade draws in hundreds of spectators to Columbus, NC The Annual Columbus Veterans Day Parade in North Carolina saw hundreds of people flock to Mills St. to view the event and pay respects as th…

Boy Scouts of America and Ingles collecting food for the hungry The event is being held Saturday, November 11 outside of the Ingles located at 8004 Warren H Abernathy Hwy.

Claflin Univ. student from Greenville killed in shooting A Claflin University student from Greenville is dead after being shot by his roommate at their apartment in Orangeburg County.

Hundreds of veterans in Anderson honored at annual ceremony ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Veterans Day celebrations are already underway, as people across the nation honor our local heroes. At the Richard M.…