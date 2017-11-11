Veterans Day Parade draws in hundreds of spectators to Columbus, NC

COLUMBUS, N.C. (WSPA) – The Annual Columbus Veterans Day Parade in North Carolina saw hundreds of people flock to Mills St. to view the event and pay respects as the route headed through town Saturday morning.

The parade began at 10 a.m. by the Food Lion on W Mills St. in downtown Columbus and ended with a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, just a short walk away from the parade route.

Our 7 News crew at the scene and event emcee Tom Crabtree confirm about 35 different units were represented at the parade and that there were hundreds of spectators.

Check out some photos from the event below: