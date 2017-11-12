Dubai Air Show opens with Emirates’ $15.1B Boeing buy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Long-haul carrier Emirates says it will buy 40 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners in a deal worth some $15.1 billion.

President Donald Trump has touted the plane’s sales as a job creator in America during a trip to a South Carolina plant.

The airline made the announcement Sunday at the start of the biennial Dubai Air Show.

The deal appeared to surprise Boeing’s archrival Airbus, whose staff had attended a long-delayed news conference and left the room just moments before the announcement.

The twin-engine 787-10, however, has been a focus of Trump since he came into office. In February, he visited the Boeing plant in North Charleston, South Carolina, which manufactures the carbon-fiber, 330-seat plane Trump described as “an amazing piece of art.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Residents, Greenville Co. Law Enforcement talk community relations Greenville citizens got the chance to sit down with Greenville County law enforcement officers and discuss how to improve relationships in t…

Training aims to help deaf people during an emergency Every step of the curriculum is taught in American Sign Language to best prepare trainees.

Juvenile male charged with murder, sister found dead in Buncombe Co. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a young woman who was killed in Weaverville, NC Saturday night.

Gun take back event hopes to end violence the community is rallying to try and get guns off the streets.

Law enforcement searching for person of interest in fatal Gaffney shooting The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Gaffney Police Department conducted a search after they found a vehicle Friday night belonging to a…