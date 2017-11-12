Furman Stays Hot, Routs Citadel

Associated Press

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – P.J. Blazejowski had two touchdown passes, Anthony Wilcox and Kealand Dirks each ran in two more scores, and Furman won its seventh-straight game with a 56-20 victory over The Citadel on Saturday.

Furman (7-3, 6-1 Southern Conference) scored touchdowns with each of its first seven possessions and held The Citadel scoreless until the third quarter when Jordan Black connected with Raleigh Webb for a 48-yard touchdown.

Furman responded with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Blazejowski to Logan McCarter and The Citadel (5-5, 3-5) followed that up with a 61-yard touchdown grab by Cam Jackson to make it 49-14 with 6:56 left in the third.

Wilcox finished with 106 yards rushing on 12 carries, including a 55-yard run for his second touchdown of the game. Dirks scored with touchdown runs from the 9 and the 26.

Black finished with 223 yards passing and two touchdowns for The Citadel.

The Paladins remain a half game out of first behind Wofford in conference. Seven straight victories is the Paladins’ longest streak since 1999.

