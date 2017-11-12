Gamecocks Close SEC With Victory Over Florida

Jake Bentley and Mon Denson each rushed for two touchdowns and South Carolina benefited from a key Florida turnover in defeating the Gators, 28-20, Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The victory secures a winning SEC record for USC (7-3, 5-3) for the first time since 2013 and it’s just the fourth time they’ve defeated the Gators and Tennessee in the same season.

Bentley’s first touchdown came on the opening drive for the Gamecocks as he broke a tackle on a four-yard run.

On their next possession, Bentley threw the first of three interceptions on the day.

Florida’s C.J. Henderson made the pick near the South Carolina 25-yard-line, ran toward the endzone, but tight end Hayden Hurst knocked the ball away from Henderson just shy of the goal line and USC running back A.J. Turner picked it up and then sprinted ahead for a gain of 24 yards to regain the possession for South Carolina.

Later in the opening quarter, Denson’s 24-yard run made it a 14-0 game. His second quarter touchdown put USC up by a 21-6 score. The touchdowns were the first two of his career.

Bentley’s second TD came in the third quarter.

USC out-gained Florida, which lost its fifth straigh game, 469-301.

South Carolina is home to Wofford on Saturday in a 4pm kick-off.