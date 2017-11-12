Juvenile male charged with murder, sister found dead in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a young woman who was killed in Weaverville, NC Friday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, a call was made for a suspicious person at 10:34 p.m. to an address on Brinwood Dr. Deputies arrived at the location eight minutes later, according to the report.

When deputies got to the scene, they located the suspicious person and talked with the person who called to report the situation. The suspicious person was identified as a juvenile male.

Deputies spoke with the suspicious person and began actively looking for a victim to assist, if possible.

Additional officers were called to the scene by 10:50 p.m. and the victim was found shortly after at the bottom of Brinwood Dr.

The victim has been identified as Kayla Desiree Hensley, 18 of Weaverville. The juvenile male has been identified as the victim’s brother and is charged with first degree murder.

The suspect is in custody of the NC Department of Public Safety Juvenile Justice.

The sheriff’s office continued to process the scene throughout the night and cleared just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The incident is reportedly domestic in nature and there is no ongoing threat to the nearby community.