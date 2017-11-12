Man arrested after assault at Chick-fil-A, chase in Simpsonville

Travis Preston Bryant (Credit: Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after authorities say he assaulted a woman in a Chick-fil-a parking lot and then led deputies on a chase.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at about 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday at the Chick-fil-A on Fairview Road in Simpsonville.

Deputies identified the suspect as 45-year-old Travis Preston Bryant.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, they say Bryant fled the scene and refused to stop.

Police say he was in the victim’s car when he hit a juvenile.

That juvenile was taken to the hospital and later released.

Bryant then crashed into a utility pole on Grandview Drive and witnesses say he ran from there.

He has since been arrested and charged with the following:

  • violation of probation
  • driving under suspension
  • use of vehicle without consent
  • failure to stop for blue light
  • reckless driving
  • leaving the scene of an accident with damage
  • hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle
  • 2nd- and 3rd-degree assault and battery

