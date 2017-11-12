Man arrested after assault at Chick-fil-A, chase in Simpsonville

Related Coverage Suspect on run after assaulting woman at Simpsonville Chick-fil-A, deputies say

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after authorities say he assaulted a woman in a Chick-fil-a parking lot and then led deputies on a chase.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at about 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday at the Chick-fil-A on Fairview Road in Simpsonville.

Deputies identified the suspect as 45-year-old Travis Preston Bryant.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, they say Bryant fled the scene and refused to stop.

Police say he was in the victim’s car when he hit a juvenile.

That juvenile was taken to the hospital and later released.

Bryant then crashed into a utility pole on Grandview Drive and witnesses say he ran from there.

He has since been arrested and charged with the following:

violation of probation

driving under suspension

use of vehicle without consent

failure to stop for blue light

reckless driving

leaving the scene of an accident with damage

hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle

2nd- and 3rd-degree assault and battery

