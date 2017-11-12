NC man shot while standing on front porch of his home

WNCN
Credit: WNCN

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot while standing on his front porch just before 1 a.m. Sunday, in the 400 block of South Driver Street, according to police.

Police say an unknown suspect came from between the victim’s home and a neighboring home and began shooting.

The victim was shot at least once. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time and the shooting remains under investigation.

