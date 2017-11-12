Police arrest woman accused of bringing gun to Texas church daycare

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police arrested a woman after they say she brought a gun to a children’s daycare connected to a church, Friday.

The incident took place at the Children’s Learning Center on Brodie Lane. This daycare is connected to Bannockburn Baptist Church, just south of MoPac. According to APD, Lindsey Holeman, 27, entered the daycare with her child and claimed she had a gun in her car. She then offered to give each person in the room a gun shell.

A father picking his child up from daycare witnessed the incident. He took his child to his car and drove further towards the front of the parking lot when he saw Holeman walk back to her car and raise her arms as if she was pointing a gun towards their car, according to an arrest affidavit.

The man told police that at this point he was worried him and his daughter might be shot. He left the church and flagged down an APD officer.

When police arrived on the scene they found Holeman in her car with a pink Remington shotgun, according to court documents.

Holeman admitted she brought the shotgun to church, but told police she would have only used it to protect other people.

Holeman is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony.

She’s being held on a $25,000 bond and under mental health supervision.

