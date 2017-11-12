Residents, Greenville Co. Law Enforcement talk community relations

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Law enforcement officials and Greenville residents came together Sunday afternoon to talk about ways to improve relationships in the area.

Stan Carpenter helped organize the “Black, Brown, and Blue Forum”, and says the focus is on race relations with officers in the Upstate.

“We’re taking a proactive stance on this. Right now, there are some areas of opportunity that we see from the police department and the community, but we’re taking a proactive stance on this,” Carpenter says.

“Wherever there are conflict points between police and community, we can try and avoid them, but they don’t get any better when you avoid them,” says Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller.

The sheriff’s office and police department took questions on everything from what to do at a traffic stop, to programs available to introduce kids to the law enforcement world.

One of the biggest issues discussed was diversity of officers patrolling the streets.

“When we have the actual patrolling officers, they should look like those that they serve in that actual community,” says Carpenter.

Chief Miller says the police department has contracted an expert to help them recruit more minority officers. The sheriff’s office says they send senior officers to colleges and schools to help recruit potential candidates.

With some of the questions answered residents say they’re ready for a brighter future, and a better relationship with the men and women patrolling our streets.

Organizers say they plan to have more forums and community events like this one in the future.