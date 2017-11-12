Training aims to help deaf people during an emergency

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – You can prepare for an emergency but you never really know when one will happen.

One Georgia non profit is making sure the deaf community is fully prepared for when that time comes. “All Hands On” is training deaf individuals FEMA’s community emergency response training.

The program is taught by deaf instructors for deaf students. Every step of the curriculum is taught in American Sign Language to best prepare trainees.

Students are learning everything from basic first aid to how to react during a terrorist attack.

“All Hands On” says they will be back in South Carolina next year to hold more training courses.