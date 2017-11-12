VIDEO: Teen catches dressing room peeper in Plato’s Closet

NORTH CAROLINA (KRON) — A teenager in North Carolina says she caught a dressing room peeper in the act while trying on clothes at a Plato’s Closet.

He managed to get away, and now 16-year-old Samantha Argo is concerned about the pictures he may have taken.

She had been trying on clothes for about 15 minutes when she noticed a cellphone, coming from under the dressing room next to her, camera facing up.

“I don’t know if I’m going to sleep tonight to be honest with you, because who knows what that man is going to do,” Samantha said.

Samantha believes the man was recording her, and fears he will post naked photos online.

“I step back and see him push it kind of farther. He cleaned the camera a little bit,” she said. “You can actually see him looking at the reflection in his phone. Who knows how long that phone had been set up there. I noticed it towards the end of my trying things on,” she said.

The teen claims a store employee witnessed the incident and did not contact police.

When local media reached out to the store manager, she declined to comment.

CNN contributed to this article

More stories you may like on 7News

Juvenile male charged with murder, sister found dead in Buncombe Co. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a young woman who was killed in Weaverville, NC Friday night.

Gun take back event hopes to end violence the community is rallying to try and get guns off the streets.

Law enforcement searching for person of interest in fatal Gaffney shooting The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Gaffney Police Department conducted a search after they found a vehicle Friday night belonging to a…

Veterans Day Parade draws in hundreds of spectators to Columbus, NC The Annual Columbus Veterans Day Parade in North Carolina saw hundreds of people flock to Mills St. to view the event and pay respects as th…

Boy Scouts of America and Ingles collecting food for the hungry The event is being held Saturday, November 11 outside of the Ingles located at 8004 Warren H Abernathy Hwy.