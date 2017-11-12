Wofford Clinches SoCon Title In Win At VMI

Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) – Andre Stoddard ran for two of Wofford’s six rushing touchdowns and the Terriers gained 200 yards on the ground to roll past VMI 45-14 on Saturday.

Wofford (9-1, 7-1 Southern Conference) clinched a share of the Southern Conference title with the win. Seven of the nine victories by Wofford this season are by seven points or less.

The Terriers jumped out to a 21-0 lead at the 3:29 mark of the second quarter on short TD runs by Blake Morgan, Lennox McAfee and Stoddard. Reece Udinski connected with Kris Thornton for a 7-yard score to pull the Keydets (0-11, 0-8) within 21-7 at the half.

The Terriers added short rushing TDs from Stoddard and Joe Newman, and a Luke Carter 32-yard field goal made it 38-7 after three quarters.

Ostin McPherson capped the scoring for Wofford with a 1-yard plunge in the final period. Udinski found Thornton from 15 yards out with 6:13 remaining for VMI.

The two teams have played 11 times with VMI winning the first five and Wofford grabbing the last six.

