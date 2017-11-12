Wofford Defeats Washington & Lee, 103-66 (Zion Williamson in Attendance)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Cameron Jackson scored 19 points with a career-high six steals and Wofford never trailed in its 103-66 win over Division III Washington & Lee on Sunday in the first of four games against regional teams as part of the Maui Jim Invitational.

Fletcher Magee had 17 points, and Tray Hollowell added 12 in Wofford’s first home game after losing its season opener at Final Four participant South Carolina.

Jackson’s opening layup sparked a 12-3 run capped by Magee’s free throw and the Terriers (1-1) led 57-31 at halftime after shooting 58 percent from the field.

Dishon Lowry’s dunk sparked a 16-2 run capped by Hollowell’s 3 and Wofford led by 41 early in the second half and cruised.

Bobby Perez’s 3-pointer put the Terriers over the century mark with 2:03 to play. The last time Wofford scored 100 points or more was in their 131-127 quadruple-overtime win against Samford last season.

Clayton Murtha scored 15 for the Generals, who played it as an exhibition.