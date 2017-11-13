1 charged after threatening student with dart on school bus, police say

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A 16-year-old has been charged after bringing a weapon onto a school bus, according to the Greer Police Department.

According to Greenville County Schools spokesperson Beth Brotherton, a Greer Middle School student told their parent they had seen a weapon on the bus on Monday.

The incident was reported to police at about 4:25 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, there were no longer any students on the bus.

After investigating, it was determined that two Greer High School students got into a fight and one of the students pulled out a dart and threatened the other student with it.

The bus driver said no other weapons were seen.

The 16-year-old student has been charged with Carrying a Weapon on School Property and Interfering with the Operation of a School Bus.

That student has not been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation and police say they will review video from the bus.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

