3 arrested after victim reveals sex assault on Facebook Live, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman who said she was sexually assaulted turned to Facebook Live to tell her story, which resulted in the arrest of a man and two teen suspects, Cumberland County authorities said Monday.

The incident took place on Nov. 2 after the woman posted an “ad for companionship” online, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was later contacted by one of the three suspects asking her for a date, officials said.

The woman went to a residence in the 2200 block of Carbine Street where she encountered the three men, deputies said.

“The suspects displayed handguns and demanded the victim’s money. After emptying her pockets, the victim was told to remove all of her clothes,” deputies said in the release. “The three suspects then made the victim perform sexual acts.”

Authorities said the victim “was not sure where else to turn” about a week after the incident, so she “told her story to Facebook Live.”

Detectives said they were able to corroborate the victim’s account and arrested the trio Sunday.

Meanwhile, authorities said that sex assault might not be an isolated incident.

“There may be other victims who not have reported being robbed and assaulted by these three suspects,” the news release said.

The following were arrested and face various charges, deputies said:

James Haywood III, 21, of the 2100 block of Ladyslipper Drive was charged with first-degree forcible rape, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, and felony conspiracy.

Jason Tyquan Hammonds, 18, of the 2200 block of Carbine Street was charged with first-degree forcible rape, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy, first-degree forcible sex offense and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Brandon McKenzie, 17, of the 5600 block of Hardwick Lane was charged with first-degree forcible rape, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy and first-degree forcible sex offense.

Haywood is being held on a $1.5 million secured bond, while Hammonds and McKenzie are each being held on a $2 million secured bond.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on other incidents to call (910) 323-1500.

