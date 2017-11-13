AC Hotel Spartanburg taking reservations

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA)

The new “A-C Hotel Spartanburg”… opens in a few weeks. When you’re downtown you can see workers putting on all those finishing touches.

But the real sign we’re nearing the end, they’re now taking room reservations!

The Hotel is located on West Main Street in downtown Spartanburg.

The 20 Million Dollar, 10- story building is nearly ready.

Just the sight of the hotel is pretty impressive. After plans for the building were announced in 2015, work’s gone on non-stop.

It is a 10-story building with more than a hundred guest rooms, including rooms meeting ADA standards and many outfitted for…. hearing-impaired guests.

The hotel holds 5 suites, a few meeting rooms and Level 10 holds a rooftop restaurant.

Of course there’s a 24/7 fitness center and electric car charging stations.

The outdoor pool and patio goes without saying.

Needless to say they’ve pretty much thought of everything.

Before they open, there are a few projects that need to be completed, like the parking lot, landscaping and other touch-up’s here and there.