Accused killer clown in court; waives right to speedy trial

(CNN/WJHL) – A woman accused of fatally shooting another woman while dressed up as a clown 27 years ago appeared in court in Florida Monday.

Sheila Keen-Warren waived her right to a speedy trial. She’s charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marlene Warren in 1990.

Police say Keen-Warren dressed up as a clown, while holding flowers and balloon, knocked on the front door of Warren’s home and when she opened it, shot her in the face.

Authorities say Keen-Warren was having an affair with the victim’s husband, Michael Warren.

Keen-Warren and Michael Warren were initially identified as persons of interest, but were never charged.

The cold case turned hot when authorities re-examined DNA evidence in 2014 and learned Keen-Warren and Michael Warren got married in Las Vegas in 2002.

Back in September, News Channel 11 reported that Keen-Warren had been arrested at her home in Abingdon, Va.

Sheila and Michael Warren are best known in the region for formerly owning the popular Purple Cow restaurant in Kingsport. According to the Sullivan County Property Assessor, the couple owned it from 2005 until earlier this year.

