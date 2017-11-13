Alligator kills pet dog playing with owners at lake

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – An alligator killed a pet dog at a lake in Florida.

According to a report by WCJB-TV, Scarlett Dent and her 8-year-old son Easton Lowery were throwing sticks into Newnans Lake in Gainesville on Saturday. They were playing with their two dogs, Beignet and Blue.

Dent was talking with a neighbor when she heard Easton scream. She said she saw one dog, Beignet, struggling in an alligator’s mouth.

Dent said she tried pulling the dog free, but the alligator pulled it under. The nearly 2-year-old dog wasn’t seen again.

Easton said he saw the alligator “pop up” out of the water. He said he felt lucky that he wasn’t bitten, though he lost a dog he called his “best friend.”

Dent said she reported the incident to Florida wildlife officials.

More stories you may like on 7News

Social Security planning seminar at Mary Black Health System Mary Black Health System says they are hosting a free seminar covering what you need to know about Social Security.

Greenville City Council plans to tackle affordable housing at meeting Monday GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville City Councilmembers are expected to discuss affordable housing at their meeting Monday evening. Last De…

Therapy dog visits Upstate 911 center 911 dispatchers are often called the “hidden heroes” in the world of first responders, and are said to have one of the most stressful jobs. …

VA bridal shop gives free dresses to military women, first responders Inside Ava Clara Couture Bridal, the excitement was tangible. Military women, future spouses and first responders getting the chance to take…

Georgia Tech student hit, killed on interstate in Atlanta News outlets report that Atlanta police say an SUV hit 19-year-old Kaden Campbell on Friday night on the Downtown Connector where Interstate…