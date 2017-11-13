Candlelight vigil held for slain Gaffney woman

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens of Gaffney residents attended a candlelight vigil Monday night, held in remembrance of a young mother shot to death in her driveway.

Sametra Dawkins, 30, was found dead at her Overbrook Drive home November 9. Police believe 34-year old Shecky Tate was the gunman. He has been charged with murder but authorities have not yet made an arrest.

Mourners released balloons and said prayers after a brief service inside the Bethel Baptist Church in Gaffney, where Dawkins was an active member. Her sister tells 7 News she is praying for the shooter.

“God knows and sees all and he knows who did this,” said Donitra Petty. “And I know that if I continue to keep praying for that person, then God is going to see to it that it gets fixed.”

Dawkins’ will be laid to rest on Wednesday. Investigators are asking anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Shecky Tate to call Gaffney Police.

