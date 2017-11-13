Carolina-Clemson Blood Drive kicks off today

(WSPA) – The American Red Cross is asking Gamecock and Tiger fans to show their team spirit and save lives in a competition for a good cause.

The 33rd annual Carolina-Clemson Blood Drive starts today and continues through Friday, Nov. 17.

People can donate blood from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Clemson University Palmetto Ballroom inside Edgar Brown Union at 527 Fort Hill St.

The annual blood drive is held the week before the rivals take each on each other in the Palmetto Bowl.

The universities have collected more than 110,000 pints of blood in the last 33 years, according to the Red Cross.

Donors don’t have to make appointments.

