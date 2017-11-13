Clemson vs. USC play at 7:30pm on ESPN

The Clemson Tigers will take on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday, November 25th.

The game will be played at 7:30pm at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

ESPN will carry the game.

The SEC Network’s traveling pregame show, SEC Nation Presented by Pilot Flying J, will also be in Columbia airing live from 10am-Noon.

The is the first time SEC Nation have traveled to Columbia for the Palmetto Bowl.

The Tigers lead the all-time series by a 68-42-4 count, including a 50-32-3 advantage when the game is played in Columbia.

Carolina has won five of the last eight meetings in the series.