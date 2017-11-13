Fmr. Jackson Co. school employee accused of child porn

JACKSON Co., NC (WSPA) – An evening custodian and substitute bus driver for Smokey Mountain Elementary school has been fired after an incident involving inappropriate contact with a minor in Georgia, according to Jackson Co. Schools Interim Superintendent Kimberly Elliot.

Elliot says administrator were made aware of 48-year-old William Pruitt’s arrest in Columbus, Georgia last night.

Pruitt is charged with sexual exploitation of a children according to jail records.

Elliot says the arrest is not connected to any Jackson Co. students.

She asked that anyone with information to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 631-1125.