Gobbler Grab for the Hungry accepting donations

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The 21st annual Gobbler Grab for the Hungry will help those in need this Thanksgiving.

Assistant Boy Scout Master Jon Davis said the Order of the Arrow Atta Kulla Kulla Lodge #185 will collect frozen turkeys for the Golden Strip Relief Center and other organizations.

South Carolina Church of God Home for Children is requesting turkeys, but only if they can find someone to fix their freezer.

Collection times are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and from 11 to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Donations can be dropped off at Simpsonville United Methodist Church at 215 SE Main St. in Simpsonville.