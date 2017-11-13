Help find missing teen Makayla Cline in McDowell Co.

McDOWELL Co., NC (WSPA) – The McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find missing teen Makayla Nicole Cline, 17.

She was last seen in the 200 block of Hidden Lake Parkway in Nebo on Thursday, Nov. 9.

They think she left sometime between 10 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

She is described as a white female who stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has short, straight brown hair, brown eyes, braces on her teeth and a tattoo of an infinity symbol on her upper right arm.

Anyone with information concerning Cline’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.