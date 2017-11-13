Inmate captured last week gets at least 15 years in Buncombe Co.

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – An escaped inmate Michael Calloway that was captured Nov. 2 has been sentenced to 15 – 20 years, according to the Buncombe Co. District Attorney.

Calloway got away during a doctor’s office visit and ran into a wooded area around 1:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in Biltmore Forest.

Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan said the escapee assaulted an officer before he fled into a wooded around on Wednesday. Authorities say Calloway, 42, has a long criminal history that includes armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The sheriff’s office says Calloway has been arrested on dozens of charges dating back to 1992 and is a habitual felon.

We’re told Calloway was able to get away – in part – because his restraints had to be removed for a procedure.