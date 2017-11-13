Man facing eviction over emotional support squirrel

CLEARWATER BEACH, FL (WFLA) — A Florida man is fighting to keep his emotional support squirrel that lives with him at his condominiums complex.

Ryan Boylan and Brutis are inseparable. He rescued her last year after Hurricane Matthew.

“Ever since then I mean, oh my God, I can’t imagine not being around her,” said Boylan.

But now he could lose her.

Property management discovered Brutis back in April when she was chased up a tree by a dog.

According to a complaint filed by the condo association to Boylan and the condo owner, exotic animals are not allowed. He never told the board about the animal.

He was sent a notice last month to give up the squirrel or be evicted.

“I was very sad that he had to basically push every single limitation that he could to try and get me out because of Brutis,” said Boylan.

More stories you may like on 7News

Greenville City Council plans to tackle affordable housing at meeting Monday GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville City Councilmembers are expected to discuss affordable housing at their meeting Monday evening. Last De…

Therapy dog visits Upstate 911 center 911 dispatchers are often called the “hidden heroes” in the world of first responders, and are said to have one of the most stressful jobs. …

VA bridal shop gives free dresses to military women, first responders Inside Ava Clara Couture Bridal, the excitement was tangible. Military women, future spouses and first responders getting the chance to take…

Georgia Tech student hit, killed on interstate in Atlanta News outlets report that Atlanta police say an SUV hit 19-year-old Kaden Campbell on Friday night on the Downtown Connector where Interstate…

Residents, Greenville Co. Law Enforcement talk community relations Greenville citizens got the chance to sit down with Greenville County law enforcement officers and discuss how to improve relationships in t…