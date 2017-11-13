Man in ‘Scream’ style mask robs store in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a suspect in a hold-up at a Taylors store.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an armed robbery around 7:15 a.m. Monday at the Dollar General on Brushy Creek Road in Taylors.

Deputies were told that a male wearing a Scream-style mask entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from an employee.

The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

He’s described as a heavyset man. Deputies say he was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and was seen getting out of a silver SUV before the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.