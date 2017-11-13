Reported armed robbery at Dollar General in Greenville Co., dispatch says

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are responding to a reported armed robbery at a business on Augusta Road, according to Greenville County dispatch.

The incident reportedly happened at the Dollar General on Augusta Road.

Dispatch says the suspect is a man wearing all black and has a gun.

They say the man robbed the business and attempted to rob an individual as well.

