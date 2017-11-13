Roper Music Taylor Guitar Giveaway

Roper Music Taylor Guitar GiveawayOfficial Rules

1. Sponsors. This Contest (“Contest”) is sponsored by WSPA (“Station”) and Roper Music (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Contest is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. The Contest is open to legal U.S. citizens who reside within WSPA viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of WSPA, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., [Mission Broadcasting, Inc.], the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in WSPA’s viewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes contest materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a WSPA contest or sweepstakes only once every 90 days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

3. Entry. Entries for this Contest will be accepted beginning on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 10:00am and ending on Friday, December 18, 2017 at 11:00am. To enter the Contest, entrants must visit http://www.YourCarolina.tv and submit an entry form. Entrants must include their name, phone number and e-mail address in order to enter. One entry per person per day will be accepted. Daily entries must be received by 11:00am to be considered for that day. Entries received after time will be considered for the following day. Incomplete entries will not be considered.

For entries submitted online, entries will be deemed made by the authorized accountholder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning the e-mail address or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by Sponsors) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by the Sponsors in their sole discretion. The Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsors in their sole discretion.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsors determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering (electronic or otherwise) with this contest or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors) compromise the security, fairness, administration or integrity of this contest, the Sponsors reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel, or terminate this contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prizes among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If this contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at http://www.YourCarolina.tv. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any participant that tampers with the operation of this contest or violates these Official Rules. Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this contest online, participants agree to Station’s Terms of Use and the use of their personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at http://www.wspa.com/privacy. All entry materials become the property of the Sponsors, and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Sponsors. By entering, entrants grant the Sponsors the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on http://www.wspa.com for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the entrant.

4. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Submitting multiple entries will increase an entrant’s odds of winning.

5. Prize(s). There will be 1 winner(s) in this Contest. December 17, 2017 11:30am, the winner(s) will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received for that day. Winner(s) will be notified that they won by phone or e-mail. The winner(s) will receive TAYLOR 214ce DLX

GRAND AUDITORIUM

· Cut-away body, Gloss Finish

· Solid Sitka Spruce top

· Layered Rosewood back and sides

· Taylor Expression System 2

· Tusq Nut/Micarta Saddle

· Sapele neck wood

· Forward shifted pattern bracing

· White Binding

· Elixir NANOWEB Medium Gauge (.012-.053)

· Includes Hardshell Case The approximate retail value of the prize(s) is $1659.99. Entrants can win only once.

All results are unofficial until the winner is verified by the Sponsors. Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for the prizes. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, and the Sponsors are not responsible for defective prizes. The Sponsors make no representations or warranties with respect to the prizes, including merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose. The Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Acceptance of a prize releases the Stations, the other Sponsors and advertisers from all liability and claims concerning the prize, its delivery, and its use.

6. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s). The winner(s) must claim the prize(s) in-person at the Station during regular business hours (M-F from 8:30 AM PST – 4:30 PM PST)). Prize(s) will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prize(s) must be claimed by December 31, 2017 or it/they will be forfeited. Winner(s) will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notifications will lead to forfeiture of the prize(s). Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Upon forfeiture of the prize(s), the Station has the right to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another contest conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days. If this Contest is open to entrants under the age of 18, a winner is under the age of 18, a parent or legal guardian will be required to claim the prize(s) and execute all releases on behalf of the minor. If a prize winner is a minor, that winner’s travel companion must be his/her parent or legal guardian.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the winner(s) may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Sponsor(s). The Sponsor(s) will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) is/are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsor(s) in order to receive their prize(s).

The winner will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner, the Sponsors are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Sponsors are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing the winner with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsors. This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The Sponsors are not responsible for any expenses incurred by the winner as a result of such delays or cancellations. The Sponsors will not replace items that are lost or stolen. The Sponsors will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize by reason of force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors.

By accepting the prize, the winner (or, in the case of a minor, their parent/legal guardian) agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station and on http://www.YourCarolina.tv, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner.

7. Limitation on Liability. Sponsor(s) disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Sponsor(s) and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Contest- or prize-related activity.

8. Reservation of Rights. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to cancel or terminate this Contest for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Sponsor(s). Any such changes or termination will be announced on http://www.YourCarolina.tv. Any attempt by an entrant or any other individual to deliberately damage or undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, Sponsor(s) reserve the right to prosecute or seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law.

9. Contact Information. Copies of these Official Rules or a winners’ list may be obtained at WSPA 250 International Drive Spartanburg, SC 29303 during regular business hours, at http://www.YourCarolina.tv or by mailing a written request along with a self-addressed stamped envelope to WSPA 250 International Drive Spartanburg, SC 29303 within sixty (60) days of the end of this contest.