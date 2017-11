Senator Lindsey Graham is weighing in on the failure of 2 nuclear plants in SC.

He says there is a lot riding on the projects.

“There are three nuclear power plants. Two in SC, one in GA, and if these were to fail it would be the end of nuke renaissance bad for energy independence, bad for job creation, bad for environment.”

Senator Graham says he’s going to do his part in Washington to make sure these plants get back on their feet.