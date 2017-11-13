Social Security planning seminar at Mary Black Health System

Mary Black Health System says they are hosting a free seminar covering what you need to know about Social Security.
They say they will also talk about strategies for maximizing your Social Security benefits.
Here are some of the topics they say they will discuss:
Checking earnings records for accuracy
How to estimate benefits
What to consider when deciding when to apply
When it makes sense to delay benefits, and when it doesn’t
How to coordinate benefits with spouse
How to minimize your taxes
WHEN: November 30th, 2017 – 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Lunch provided by reservation only
You can call (864) 573-3921 or email to Teresa.Donahoo@MaryBlack.org to register.
WHERE:
Mary Black Conference Center
Hugh R. Black Building
1650 Skylyn Drive
Spartanburg SC 29307