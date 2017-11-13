Spartanburg City Council approves indoor pool facility

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg City Council has approved a future indoor pool facility, according to the City of Spartanburg’s Twitter page.

The indoor pool facility will be a part of the future T.K. Gregg Community Center on the Northside.

The council approved the new facility with a 5-2 vote.

Council members who voted against the indoor pool facility were Laura Stille and Alan Jenkins.

