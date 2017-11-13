Stolen car chase ends in crash, manhunt in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD Co., NC (WSPA) – The Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two men after a stolen car chase and manhunt.

Deputies say they started receiving 911 calls about multiple car break-ins on Nov. 12.

As a deputy was taking a report for a stolen Chrysler 200, dispatch put out a call for suspicious persons on Grover Wilson Rd.

That deputy was going to the address when he noticed a car matching the description of the stolen Chrysler.

The deputy tried to pull the car over and a chase began, according to the report.

The driver eventually wrecked after hitting a BellSouth box and a ditch on Old 221.

Two men got out and started running.

A manhunt for the men involved officers from multiple department and K-9s.

Deputies received multiple tips about the suspects and took them into custody 1/2 mile into the woods after a short foot chase.

CHARGED

Jordan Cornelius Carmichael, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with:

31 counts of felony B&E to motor vehicle

6 counts of possession of firearm by felon

1 count larceny of motor vehicle

4 counts felony larceny of firearm

10 counts misdemeanor larceny

2 counts injury to real property and 1 count B&E to dwelling.

His bond was set at $340,000. There was also a hold placed on him for outstanding warrants out of Gaston County.

Xavier Antwon Bell, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with:

31 counts of felony B&E to motor vehicle

1 count B&E to dwelling; 1 count larceny of motor vehicle

4 counts larceny of firearm

1 count flee elude arrest

12 counts misdemeanor larceny

2 counts injury to personal property

1 count no operator’s license and 1 count resisting public officer.

His bond was set at $290,000.

The sheriff’s office says this is still an ongoing investigation and more charges are pending.