‘Suspicious’ fire under investigation in Spartanburg, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire is under investigation after officials say it was deemed suspicious.

A call came in at about 2:37 p.m. about a fire at a home on Mills and College Street.

The house was vacant, according to fire officials.

They say the fire happened on the back porch of the home.

A fire occurred at another vacant home on the same street just three weeks ago, officials say.

Neither house had power.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

