‘Suspicious’ fire under investigation in Spartanburg, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire is under investigation after officials say it was deemed suspicious.

A call came in at about 2:37 p.m. about a fire at a home on Mills and College Street.

The house was vacant, according to fire officials.

They say the fire happened on the back porch of the home.

A fire occurred at another vacant home on the same street just three weeks ago, officials say.

Neither house had power.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Pendleton Police on the streets for one year PENDLETON, SC (WSPA) – It’s been just over a year since the Pendleton Police Department started back up after a decade without it. Now a ye…

Social Security planning seminar at Mary Black Health System Mary Black Health System says they are hosting a free seminar covering what you need to know about Social Security.

Greenville City Council plans to tackle affordable housing at meeting Monday GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville City Councilmembers are expected to discuss affordable housing at their meeting Monday evening. Last De…

Therapy dog visits Upstate 911 center 911 dispatchers are often called the “hidden heroes” in the world of first responders, and are said to have one of the most stressful jobs. …

VA bridal shop gives free dresses to military women, first responders Inside Ava Clara Couture Bridal, the excitement was tangible. Military women, future spouses and first responders getting the chance to take…