Therapy dog visits Upstate 911 center

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – 911 dispatchers are often called the “hidden heroes” in the world of first responders, and are said to have one of the most stressful jobs.

Today, 911 operators in Spartanburg got a visit from a four-legged friend to help brighten their day.

Molly, a therapy dog with Canines for Christ, travels around the country with her dad, Ron Leonard.

“Molly visits nursing homes, she visits 911 centers, she visits police parole calls,” Leonard said.

Monday morning, Molly spent some time with the dispacthers in Spartanburg trying to brighten their day.

“They were all happy,” said Leonard. “There was about 15 that were working, and were just so happy to see Molly, and pet her a few of them were on the verge of tears,”

Canines for Christ has deployed their dogs around the country to help in times of crisis.

“We deployed to Las Vegas, we deployed to the Dallas ambush, we deployed to the Baton Rogue ambush,” Leonard said.

It’s something as simple as a wagging tail or kiss from a puppy that can instantly turn a day around.

“A veterinarian told me that when a dog licks you, a happy chemical goes through your body, so it actually calms the person down,” Leonard said.

Molly has made nearly 3,000 visits around the country. Leonard said they would love to come back and see more agencies here in the Upstate.