Will Lewis’ Sheriffs’ Association membership revoked

The Sheriffs’ Association held a special meeting today to terminate the membership of Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis.

“To be clear, this termination comes in response to conduct that we deem to be detrimental to the interests of this Associations, and more importantly, detrimental to the Office of Sheriff in South Carolina.” said the release.

Lewis is facing a SLED investigation after his former assistant, Savanah Nabors, publicly accused him of sexual assault and harassment through a blog post and lawsuit. Lewis responded to the allegations by holding a press conference, admitting to an extramarital encounter, but denied any criminal wrong doing.

Governor Henry McMaster, Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant, County Council, along with many other have called for Lewis to step down, to which he has refused.

The ability to terminate a membership was introduced in 2015, following a string of embarrassing events involving Sheriffs, said executive director Jarrod Bruder.

A terminated membership prevents the Sheriff from attending critical training events, information sharing sessions, and other Association sponsored events. For example, Lewis was required to take a 45 hour course during his first year in office, to be a Sheriff, he completed that earlier this year.

Sheriff Lewis was given the opportunity to defend himself at today’s meeting for a charge of “conduct detrimental to the Association”, but did not, according to Bruder.

In a letter to Sheriff Lewis, the Association’s Board of Directors said, “As constitutionally elected Sheriffs, we must recognize and accept that we are given special trust and confidence by the citizens and employees whom we have been elected to serve, represent, and manage. This trust and confidence is our bond to ensure that we shall behave and act according to the highest personal and professional standards. Any conduct by an elected Sheriff in South Carolina that does not maintain the highest personal and professional standards is ultimately detrimental to the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association and the Office of Sheriff in our State. Such conduct cannot be permitted.”