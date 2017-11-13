Woman arrested on meth charges in McDowell Co.

McDOWELL Co., NC (WSPA) – Diamond Montana Noles, 18, of Franklin Ave. in Marion is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they got information on Oct. 23 that was drug activity in the parking lot of Walmart.

Investigators searched Nole and her vehicle and found 5.1 grams of meth and 10 Lorazepam pills and drug paraphernalia, according to the report.