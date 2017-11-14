1 hospitalized after reported shooting in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in the hospital after a reported shooting on Dan River Road, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene at about 6:47 p.m. Tuesday.

One person was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.

We have a 7News crew on the scene.

We willl update this article as more information becomes available.

