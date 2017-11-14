2 in custody following Upstate chase, dispatchers say

GRAY COURT, S.C. (WSPA) – Dispatch says two people are in custody after a pursuit across three Upstate counties.

An Anderson County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle around 5:39 a.m. Tuesday in the Pelzer area.

The driver fled, continuing on Highway 418 for at least part of the chase that ended on South I-385 near mile marker 16 in Laurens County, according to dispatch.

7News is told the S.C. Highway Patrol and Laurens County Sheriff’s Office also joined in the pursuit.

Dispatch says two people have been taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.