25K Magistrate bench warrants to be recalled in the Upstate

Tens of thousand of low level offenders that have Magistrate warrants out for their arrest, will soon get a “Get out of Jail Free Card” of sorts.

A September directive handed to Magistrate Judges across South Carolina outlined issues within the lowest level of court.

“It has continually come to my attention that defendants, who are neither represented by counsel nor have waived counsel, are being sentenced to imprisonment. This is a clear violation of the Sixth Amendment right to counsel and numerous opinions of the Supreme Court of the United States” stated the memorandum from South Carolina Chief Justice and Spartanburg native Don Beatty.

The directive comes after a year long study by the American Civil Liberties Union, they found issue in the Magistrate Courts in South Carolina. Their report stated that many people were tried in their absence and issued bench warrants, and that many defendants didn’t know or couldn’t afford a lawyer to represent them in these cases.

That decision has caused Chief Justice Beatty to direct all Magistrate Judges to recall warrants. That directive is causing Sheriff’s offices across the Upstate dozens of hours pulling information from those warrants out of their system.

Many Sheriff’s are frustrated, like Chad McBride, worried that this gives those who simply don’t show up for court no punishments.

“If there’s no consequences to peoples actions what do we expect next? That certainly presents a problem,” said McBride.

There’s no time limit on when the warrants have to be recalled by, and not all of the county’s have done this so far. Between the 8 Upstate Sheriff’s Offices there are at least 25,000 warrants that will be removed from the system all together.