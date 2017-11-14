Aldi cashier robbed at gunpoint in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

Investigators say the Aldi on Chalmers Rd. was robbed on Nov. 7. around 8:15 p.m.

The suspect held a cashier at gunpoint while stealing the money from the register.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a gray, four-door sedan.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are asking that anyone with information relating to this incident to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

