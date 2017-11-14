Attorneys want motion to dismiss Sheriff Lewis lawsuit to be denied

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The attorneys for Savanah Nabors have filed a response to the motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the attorney for Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis earlier this month.

In their response, they ask for the motion to strike the lawsuit to be denied. In Nabors’ amended lawsuit, she claimed Sheriff Lewis violated her Fourth Amendment right when he allegedly drugged her. Nabors’ attorneys did agree with the Defendants that the Fourth Amendment claim presented should be dismissed.

Nabors’ attorneys also point to the numerous calls for resignations by state and local lawmakers to back up their claim that Lewis misused public funds to further his desired affair.

Despite calls from the governor, lieutenant governor, county council members and others to step down, Lewis will remain in office while the S.C. Law Enforcement Division investigates the accusations.

The suit was filed by former sheriff’s office employee Savanah Nabors. She alleges she was sexually harassed and stalked by Sheriff Lewis after an encounter on a business trip to Charlotte.