Clemson Jumps Two Spots to Second in Latest CFP Rankings

Clemson, S.C. (Clemson SID) — Clemson improved from fourth to second in the latest College Football Playoff Poll released Tuesday evening. The Tigers have a 9-1 record so far this season, including a 31-14 win over Florida State last Saturday that clinched the ACC Atlantic Division championship

This marked the 15th consecutive College Football Poll dating to the 2015 season that Clemson has been ranked in the top four of the poll. Alabama is the only other school that can make that claim. Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama are the only schools to be ranked in the top 25 of all 22 College Football Playoff Polls. The system dates to the 2014 season.

Clemson has regular season games remaining against The Citadel (November 18) and at South Carolina (November 25), before meeting No 3 Miami (FL) in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte on December 2.

Alabama moved into the No. 1 position after a victory at Mississippi State and previously No. 1 ranked Georgia’s 40-17 loss at Auburn. After No. 3 Miami (FL), Oklahoma is fourth, Wisconsin is fifth and Auburn is the highest ranked two-loss team at No. 6. Georgia, still has only one loss, stands seventh, while Notre Dame (8-2) is eighth after a 41-8 loss at Miami last Saturday. Ohio State is ninth and Penn State rounds out the top 10.

Clemson moved up in the standings thanks to a national best 6-0 record against teams with a winning record. The Tigers also have a victory over a 5-5 Boston College team as well, giving the Tigers a national best 7-0 record against teams .500 or better. The Tigers are 8-0 against teams ranked in the top 35 of the Sagarin Computer poll.

Clemson has three road wins over teams ranked in the top 20 of the AP poll entering the game, also more than any other team in the nation. The Tigers also have a 14-6 victory over No. 6 Auburn.

A look to the poll shows that Clemson has won its most recent game against six of the other nine teams in the latest top 10 of the College Football Playoff Rankings. Clemson defeated Alabama and Ohio State in 2016, downed Auburn in 2016 and 2017, and downed Notre Dame, Miami (FL) and Oklahoma in 2015. Clemson defeated Miami (FL) in Miami in 2015, 58-0.

College Football Playoff Poll

(November 14, 2017)

Alabama (10-0), 2. Clemson (9-1), 3. Miami (FL) (9-0), 4. Oklahoma (9-1), 5. Wisconsin (10-0), 6. Auburn (8-2), 7. Georgia (9-1), 8. Notre Dame (8-2), 9. Ohio State (8-2), 10. Penn State (8-2), 11. Southern Cal (9-2), 12. TCU (8-2), 13. Oklahoma State (8-2), 14. Washington State (9-2), 15. UCF (9-0), 16. Mississippi State (7-3), 17. Michigan State (7-3), 18. Washington (8-2), 19. NC State (7-3), 20. LSU (7-3), 21. Memphis (8-1), 22. Stanford (7-3) 23. Northwestern (7-3), 24. Michigan (8-2), 25. Boise State (8-2).